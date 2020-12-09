A: Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led much of the fight against COVID-19 and previous epidemics, said the new vaccines are called "prime boost." You'll get the first vaccine and then a booster. Fauci said after you get the first vaccine, you'll have a level of protection after about two weeks, but not the level you need to be safe.
“What you have is you get some degree, not optimal, but some degree of immunity a couple of weeks after the first dose,” Fauci said. “That's not optimal. After the second dose, you get optimal immunity anywhere from seven to 10 days after the second dose."
In between receiving the first dose and the second dose, you will be at risk for catching COVID-19 if you don't follow the guidelines to avoid the disease like wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands, etc. Additionally, you may have some slight reactions to the vaccine like fatigue and other things, but that shouldn't keep you from getting your second dose unless it's severe and you talk with your medical provider.
Fauci said social distancing needs may not be able to be eased until the United States reaches a herd immunity level.
"Even if you're vaccinated, you may be protected against getting sick, but you may not necessarily be protected against getting infections. So you may have some virus in your nasal pharynx. It wouldn't bother you, and maybe it wouldn't even infect anybody else, but it would be there. That's the reason why you can't abandon all public health measures."
