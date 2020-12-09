MOSCOW, Dec. 8, 2020 -- A medical worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine injection in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 8, 2020. Russia has recorded 26,097 more COVID-19 cases, down from 28,142 a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday. Since the start of a mass vaccination program in Moscow on Dec. 5, around 2,000 people from high-risk groups have been injected with vaccine, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Monday. (Photo by Evgeny Sinitsyn/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn via Getty Images)