A: Unfortunately, there's not a firm answer to this question. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there isn't enough scientific data looking at the question to say one way or the other. Here's what the CDC said about the question:
"Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 (Editors Note: natural immunity comes from when you are infected with the disease) may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine."
