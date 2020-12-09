A: Absolutely NOT! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "while experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help us stop the pandemic, like covering your nose and mouth with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others."
The CDC won't change guidelines or recommendations until scientists can determine if/when the country has reached herd immunity or other conditions are met. Until then, even with the vaccine, masks, social distancing, and other protective measures will continue to be the norm for everyone.
