(NOTE: After the first day of injections in Britain, scientists and doctors there said anyone with a history of significant allergic reactions to vaccines should not get the COVID-19 vaccine yet.)
A: The first vaccine, coming from Pfizer, has gone through human trials and the company released a list of most common adverse reactions to the vaccine. The reactions are similar to those you would get from the flu or other vaccines.
Pfizer's list of common reactions turned over to the Food and Drug Administration
- Injection site reactions (84.1 percent)
- Fatigue (62.9 percent)
- Headache (55.1 percent)
- Muscle pain (38.3 percent)
- Chills (31.9 percent)
- Joint pain (23.6 percent)
- Fever (14.2 percent)
Here's the full report of what Pfizer said about reactions past those already mentioned:
Severe adverse reactions occurred in 0.0-4.6% of participants, were more frequent after Dose 2 than after Dose 1 and were generally less frequent in older adults (>55 years of age) (<2.8%) as compared to younger participants (≤4.6%). Among reported unsolicited adverse events, lymphadenopathy (Editors note: swollen lymph nodes) occurred much more frequently in the vaccine group than the placebo group and is plausibly related to vaccination.
Serious adverse events, while uncommon (<1.0%), represented medical events that occur in the general population at similar frequency as observed in the study. Three SAEs in the BNT162b2 group were considered related by the investigator, but not the Sponsor, as related to study vaccination: shoulder injury (n=1), ventricular arrhythmia in a participant with known cardiac conditions (n=1), and lymphadenopathy temporally related following vaccination (n=1). We considered two of the events as possibly related to vaccine: the shoulder injury possibly due to vaccine administration or the vaccine itself and lymphadenopathy. Lymphadenopathy was temporally associated and biologically plausible.
No specific safety concerns were identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Moderna is also working on a vaccine for COVID-19 that could be approved as soon as the week of December 14. When they release data to the Food and Drug Administration, the side effects will be updated.
Sources:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.