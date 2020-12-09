A: Notify your doctor about any problems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also asks the public to report possible side effects (called adverse events) to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The system collects data to look for any adverse events that are unexpected, appear more often than expected, or have unusual patterns of occurrence.
You should also understand the difference between side effects and adverse events related to vaccines. Here's how the CDC defines it:
An “adverse event” is any health problem that happens after a shot or other vaccine. An adverse event might be truly caused by a vaccine, or it might be pure coincidence.
Types of Adverse Events:
- True reactions to the vaccine - These include both common, known side effects and serious reactions, like allergic reactions.
- Side Effect - a side effect is any health problem shown by studies to be caused by a vaccine. Like any medication, vaccines can cause side effects. Usually vaccine side effects are minor (for example, a sore arm where a shot was given or a low-grade fever after a vaccine) and go away on their own within a few days.
- Unrelated health problems - These are experiences that would have occurred even if the person had not been vaccinated. They happen after vaccination but are not caused by the vaccine.
- Health problems that cannot be related directly to the vaccine - The cause of these events is unknown, and there is not enough evidence to say whether they are caused by a vaccine.
