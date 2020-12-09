A: The State of Georgia's COVID-19 Vaccination Plan says, "There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines have been paid for with federal funds at no cost to the patient nor provider, which means that no one may be charged a fee for the vaccine itself."
HOWEVER
"Providers may charge a set fee of up to $21.93 to administer each dose. If the family cannot afford the fee, the fee must be waived, and vaccines administered free of charge."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "vaccine providers can get this fee reimbursed by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund."
