A: Unfortunately, there's not a firm answer to this question as of yet. Qantas Airlines, Australia's leading airline, announced it would require COVID-19 vaccines for travelers wanting to use the airline. However, Qantas has been the only one to announce that measure thus far. Other airlines and countries are still finalizing their plans.
The International Air Travel Association (IATA), which represents 290 airlines, is working on a digital vaccine passport for travelers called the IATA Travel Pass. The travel pass would be digital and other companies have begun working on similar digital passes. The United Kingdom handed out cards to the first people receiving the vaccines.
Expect to see all countries and airlines begin to roll out plans for identifying if you have the vaccine in the coming weeks and months as the vaccine gets distributed to a large swath of the population.
