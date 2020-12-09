A: There is no official timeline as there are multiple vaccines in the pipeline which can change the schedule based on overall availability. In the beginning, the state of Georgia has a specific plan on how to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as doses begin to arrive. The full plan is below.
Phase 1: Limited COVID-19 Vaccine Availability
COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to be limited during the initial implementation of vaccine response activities (Phase 1). During this phase, vaccine efforts will focus on reaching defined critical populations who meet DPH defined Phase 1 criteria. Vaccine administration will occur through closed POD sites, including, but not limited to, public health clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities (LTCFs), emergency medical services (EMS), etc.
The below list of Phase 1 populations is not all-inclusive and will be reviewed and updated throughout the response as needed:
- Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19
- First Responders
- People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years of age and older
- Other essential workers
Initial vaccine supply may not be enough to maximize access for the entire Phase 1 population. ACIP recommends that healthcare personnel be prioritized in the earliest phase of COVID-19 vaccination. However, in settings where the initial vaccine supply is insufficient to vaccinate all healthcare providers, sub-prioritization of vaccine doses may be necessary. Considerations for sub-prioritization, of equal importance, include but are not limited to:
1. Phase 1-A will include paid and unpaid persons serving in a healthcare setting who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials. Hospital staff, public health clinical staff, EMS, and other first responders, long term care facility (LTCF) staff, and urgent care facility staff are examples of people who will be included in this Phase.
- Additional examples include:
- Staff in clinical settings (e.g. physicians, nurses, pharmacists, EMS, laboratory staff, environmental services, LTCF staff, etc.)
- LTCF Residents
- Additional examples include:
2. Phase 1-B will include other essential workers and people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Examples of people that will be included in this Phase are listed below:
- Police and fire personnel not covered under Phase 1a
- Critical workforce employees (e.g. pharmacy staff, educational faculty and staff, court employees, food processors, grocery store workers, transportation staff, nuclear power plant employees, air traffic controllers, etc.)
- Adults 65 and older with comorbidities and their caregivers
3. Phase 1-C will include people at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, not vaccinated during Phase 1-A or Phase 1-B. Examples of this population include:
- Adults 65 and older and their caregivers
- Adults below age 65 with comorbidities
Additional considerations regarding Phase 1a sub-population prioritization may be found on the CDC’s website, here.
Phase 2: Increased COVID-19 Vaccine Availability
As vaccine availability increases, vaccine response efforts will also expand to ensure vaccination of Phase 1 critical populations not yet vaccinated, as well as members of the population for whom vaccine has been recommended. During this phase, DPH will also activate additional COVID-19 vaccination providers to expand access to vaccination services. Additional providers may include healthcare settings (physician offices, clinics, etc.), retail pharmacies, public health community clinics, mobile clinics, FQHCs, and other community settings. The following list of Phase 2 populations is not all-inclusive and will be reviewed and updated throughout the response as needed:
- Phase 1 populations, not yet vaccinated, including non-clinical public health, hospital, and LTC facilities and their household members.
- Critical populations as defined in Section 4 of this plan.
- Other populations for whom vaccine has been recommended.
Phase 3: Vaccine Supply Widely Available
COVID-19 vaccination activities will transition to Phase 3 response, once the vaccine becomes more widely available, and vaccine limits and allocations have been removed. During this phase, COVID-19 vaccination will be integrated into routine vaccination programs, and the release of additional ACIP and CDC guidelines and recommendations. Planning for this phase assumes that vaccine supply exceeds demand, and access to vaccination services are available through a broad vaccine administration network.
During this phase, DPH will enroll and activate providers as requests for vaccination program enrollment are received. As vaccination efforts become more routine, DPH will begin to phase out mass vaccination clinics and outreach where these services are no longer required. The following list of Phase 3 populations is not all-inclusive and will be reviewed and updated throughout the response as needed:
- Phase 1 and Phase 2 populations that have not yet been vaccinated.
- The general population includes all populations for which vaccines have been recommended.
- Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 populations in need of additional doses to complete vaccination series (i.e. dose 2).
Phase 4: Recovery/Mitigation
The critical activities of recovery include, but are not limited to:
- Ensure accurate documentation of reported adverse events and doses administered.
- Return surplus vaccine following federal guidelines.
- Follow the SNS and MCM Plan as needed.
- Document lessons learned and adjust vaccination plans based on lessons learned.
Mitigation minimizes the adverse impact of an emergency and reduces vulnerability to future emergencies. Mitigation measures may be implemented at any time. Mitigation includes:
- Continued vaccination campaigns to reduce the risk of infection.
- Continued public information and education.
- Regular training and exercises to improve public health’s ability to respond to future outbreaks and pandemics.
