RABUN COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – A December fire in Rabun County has been ruled arson by the State Fire Investigations Unit. The fire damaged a home at 1359 Camp Creek Road in Tiger.
“The Camp Creek Road home was roughly 20 years old and 2,600 square feet,” said Commissioner King."
“The Florida-based property owner converted the home into four residential apartment units. My investigators believe the fire started in a basement that was being used for storage.”
Commissioner King encourages any residents of Rabun County or surrounding areas to contact his State Fire Investigations Unit with any tips about this fire. By calling 1-800-252-5804, Georgians can provide anonymous, helpful information on a 24-hour tip line.
