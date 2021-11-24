The thirteenth televised game featured in the ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ series is a quarterfinal blockbuster matchup between Class 2A No. 1 Rabun County (11-1) as it travels to No. 2 Thomasville (11-1) that will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV/CBS46 at 8 p.m. this Friday.
It’s likely that all eyes will be on Rabun’s UGA-commit quarterback Gunner Stockton throughout the lengthy road trip south as he chases GHSA history.
The Wildcats will travel 326 miles to Thomasville in a rematch of the 2019 quarterfinals. Stockton is approaching on the final career milestone he is yet to check off with 13,487 career passing yards, needing just 415 more yards this year to match Trevor Lawrence for the most all-time. Stockton threw seven touchdowns and was 21-24 passing for 439 yards in the Wildcats’ second-round win over Jeff Davis; he has 53 touchdown passes this season to just one interception.
Receivers Jaden Gibson (80 receptions, 1,816, 18 TDs) and Baxley O’Brien (41 receptions, 592, 13 TDs) are favorites with a supporting cast of Joseph Williams (17 receptions, 551, 6 TDs), Cole Shaw (11 receptions, 3 TDs) and three players — Jimmy Bowdry, Jordan Williams and Javon Pittman – with one touchdown reception each.
Thomasville has been on a warpath of its own. The Bulldogs eliminated Rabun County 38-24 in the 2019 quarterfinals and have tackling machine – filled with tackling fuel — Ty Anderson pacing the defense. Anderson has 130 tackles this season and the Bulldogs have racked up 50 sacks, more than 125 tackles for loss and 20 turnovers.
As for the Thomasville offense, quarterback Shannen White (91-of-155, 1,595, 19 TDs) has been outstanding this season and he has an experienced offensive line. White has rushed for five touchdowns. On the ground, Malik Harper leads the way with 173 carries for 1,051 yards and 19 touchdowns alongside Ricky Fulton (147, 776, 6 TDs).
Follow the link to watch the game.
