Welcome to "Race & Healing: A Community Conversation" where CBS46 worked to bring together students and families along with community leaders, educators, and prominent authors to address the topics of racism, anti-racism, and healing.
The panelists took questions from students with no topic off limits throughout the evening. The event looks to help shepherd a collective mission to promote understanding and justice through literacy. It also works toward creating equity in our schools, communities, and workplaces through free-flowing conversations and actionable steps in creating pathways for empathy, kindness, compassion, and literacy.
Our Panelists:
Dr. Morcease Beasely - Clayton County Schools Superintendent
Derin Dickerson, esq. - chair of diversity & inclusion, Alston & Bird
Dr. Lisa Herring - Atlanta Public Schools superintendent
Nancy Flake Johnson - president, Urban League of Greater Atlanta
Janet Stovall - executive communications manager, UPS
Authors:
Tiffany Jewell - "This Book is Anti-Racist"
Jewell Parker Rhodes - "Ghost Boys"
Nic Stone - "Dear Martin"
Additional Information:
The citywide Race2Read Challenge, now in its third year, aims to erase the critical literacy gap by uniting schools, families, churches, businesses and public and private sectors to help increase reading proficiency of APS students. APS is partnering with Urban League of Greater Atlanta to challenge students, teachers, staff, parents, community members and business partners to read daily to help collectively reach 10 million minutes of leisure reading this academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.