KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46)- Students at Kennesaw State University are scared, saying there there is racial tension on campus.
KSU is investigating a series of racist posts that prompted fears of racial violence.
Last week a message shared in the GroupMe app showing a black student in class at Kennesaw State University with the caption “need to call the Klan to solve this issue.”
It was shared on Twitter, and now students are demanding the university take action to protect them and discipline the students involved.
A friend alerted Kennesaw State senior Elijah John to the Ku Klux Klan reference on a photo of him, which had been posted by a fellow student.
“I was mad, I didn’t know who this person was who posted the picture of me,” said John.
Then rumors spread, including one on Tuesday that racists were coming to the campus to shoot black students.
Kennesaw State spokeswoman Tammy DeMel told CBS46 that campus police have found “no credible threats” to the campus. He added that campus police are investigating and have increased patrols.
John is frustrated and disappointed that this is where we are in 2019 and people are still posting racist comments.
“I want to use the platform I have as an opportunity to voice my concerns, to educate people and bring awareness to this issue. We obviously have an issue in this nation with racism and discrimination of people of color,” said John.
KSU is investigating the post.
