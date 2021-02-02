Read: Democrats' impeachment trial brief

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.

The House impeachment managers provided a detailed legal analysis in their pre-trial legal brief, filed Tuesday, about the constitutionality of charging Trump with incitement of insurrection. The brief is available below:

This story and headline have been updated to include the full brief from Democrats.

