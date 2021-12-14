ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Coca-Cola Company has announced a recall of certain products over concerns of potential foreign objects in the cans.
The recall applies to the following Minute Maid, Sprite and Coca-Cola beverages:
According to Food Safety News, the foreign objects include metal bolts or washers.
Recalled products were reportedly distributed to various locations across Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey.
Consumers are advised to check the information on their soda cans as their shelf life could run into the new year. If you find you have a recalled product in your possession, you are advised to throw it out or return it to the store.
