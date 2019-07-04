Atlanta saw record heat to start the Fourth of July this year.
The low temperature in Atlanta on Thursday was 77 degrees, which is the warmest low temperature on record for July 4.
The low temperature in Atlanta is typically 71 degrees each July 4.
Despite our warm start, we won't break a record high today in Atlanta. Highs are forecast to reach into the low 90's this afternoon, while the record high is 99 from 1948.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.