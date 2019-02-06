KENNESAW, Ga. - Kennesaw State head football coach Brian Bohannon added four more players to 2019 National Signing Day Class on Wednesday, joining the largest December class in program history to complete the 23-member #NestUp19 signing class.
The 23 signees make up the largest signing class since the inaugural class in 2014, when 30 players inked NLI’s and later became known as the Original Gangsters of KSU football. That historic original class led the Owls to 37 victories, back-to-back Big South Conference Championships and consecutive appearances in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs.
Kennesaw State now turns the page from the inaugural class and welcomes 13 players on the offensive side of the ball and 10 individuals on the defense. Coach Bohannon’s staff continues to keep talent at home, signing 15 of the 23 players from the state of Georgia.
The Class Breakdown by Position
• 13 Offensive Players // 6 OL // 4 RB // 2 QB // 1 WR
• 10 Defensive Players // 5 DL // 4 DB // 1 LB
The Class Breakdown by State
• 15 - Georgia
• 2 - Alabama
• 2 - California
• 2 - Florida
• 1 - Mississippi
• 1 – Tennessee
Bohannon on the signing class
“This is a great day in Kennesaw State football history. Today was unique for us since we were able to sign 19 guys during the early signing period, which left us a really small number to chase in January. I’m really excited about the 23 young men we signed. Every year we've gotten bigger, we've gotten better, we've gotten a little faster and I think that's the goal as we continue to build this thing out.”
Bohannon on filling holes in different positions
“We went out and we signed a heck of a class. You talk about getting bigger, about getting better, about getting faster, I think you turn the tape on and you'll see that with these young men. It's spread across the board from a position standpoint, the emphasis was on the line of scrimmage, as you can obviously see. It's a really good class, we're excited about it. Things went really well, I like when there's not a lot of drama, things are fairly straight forward. I think that's the way things are supposed to be and that means you're getting the right kind of kids in the program which I think is really important as well.”
Bohannon on recruiting the state of Georgia
“We're a Georgia school, we always will be and I think you see that this year in our class. We got a few outside the state of Georgia, which we're going to recruit outside of the state as well, but it's predominantly homegrown Georgia kids, which it will always be that way, but we'll also go outside of that to continue to build this thing the right way. We're excited about all these kids, we've got a handful of them in the program now, which is also exciting. There are six kids that are in the program now, which is huge for us. We'll bring the rest of the kids in this summer and continue to develop and build on what we've done here.”
KSU’s Unprecedented Success
In just four years, Kennesaw State football has turned into a national powerhouse, earning the No. 4 overall seed in the 2018 FCS Playoffs. The Owls have won back-to-back Big South Conference championships and made consecutive quarterfinal appearances in the FCS Playoffs.
With an overall record of 37-12, Bohannon guided KSU to the second-most wins by a Division I start-up program since 2008, sitting only behind Old Dominion's 38 victories in its first four seasons. The Owls are the only start-up team in their first four years to put together two separate 10-game winning streaks.
KSU has been unstoppable at home and had the third-longest home winning streak at 15 games entering the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. The Owls are 22-4 all-time at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in four seasons of competition.
#NestUp19 National Signing Day Class
Demetric Barnes // DL // 6-4 // 255 // Stone Mountain, Ga. // Arabia Mountain High School
High School: Was tabbed to the First Team All-Region squad his senior year…led Arabia Mountain to the state playoffs in 2017 and 2018… guided Arabia Mountain to a regional championship in 2017… was named a team captain… played the trumpet and tuba in high school band… threw shot put for Arabia Mountain… recorded 12 tackles and one sack in 2018, including three solo stops… played under Stanley Pritchett.
Personal: Son of Chasity Hardy… grandfather is Jeffrey Buchanan… has two siblings (Charity Hardy and Sanice Bell) … plans to study Communication.
Marquez Baxter // DL // 6-3 // 190 // Macon, Ga. // Southwest Macon HS
High School: Played at Southwest Macon High School under head coach Joe Dupree … racked 260 career tackles and added 7.0 sacks, 26 tackles for loss and four interceptions … named the Macon Touchdown Club Player of the Week after totaling 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, 33 interception return yards and a 70-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown against East Lauren high School … named AJC All-Region as a linebacker.
Personal: Son of Dedria Baxter (Mother) and Regina Baker (Grandmother) … has four sisters … plans to major in civil engineering or business management.
Jack Chavis // OL // 6-2 // 290 // Prentiss, Miss. // Prentiss Christian HS // Holmes CC
Holmes CC: Played two seasons at Holmes Community College under head coach Jeff Koonz … earned All-Region XXIII honors and All-State honorable mention after helping lead the Bulldogs to 11 wins during the last two seasons … paved the way on the offensive line as Holmes CC rushed for 261.1 yards per game … recipient of the Ras Branch Award, given to the student-athlete that excels on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
High School: Played at Prentiss Christian High School in Prentiss, Mississippi, under header coach Randy Holloway … led the Saint to a 10-2 record during his senior season and into the quarterfinals of the 2016 MAIS A-AA Football Championships.
Personal: Son of Ronnie and Donna Chavis … has two siblings, Jamie Holland and Tyler Chavis … plans to major in history.
Iaan Cousin // RB // 6-0 // 165 // Carrollton, Ga. // Mount Zion HS
High School: Played at Mount Zion High School under head coach Kevin Jones … helped lead team to the quarterfinals of the 2018 GHSA Class A Public State Championship and a 10-2 overall record … Named the 2018 Region 6A-A Player of the Year in the state of Georgia … earned All-Region and All-Area honors … had 552 rushing yards on 52 carries and added 492 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns …
Personal: Son of Cassandra Chism and Garrick Cousin … has three siblings, Ravin Chism, Ambriana Chism and Jessica Chism … had a top five ACT score at Mount Zion High School … plans to major in sports medicine.
Preston Daniels // RB // 5-11 // 225 // Sandersville, Ga. // Washington County HS
High School: Played at Washington County High School under head coach Joel Ingram … was a four-year starter and led the Golden Hawks to a 10-3 record as a senior and into the quarterfinals of the GHSA Class AA State Championship … recorded 34 tackles for loss and one interception during his senior campaign … is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-State honors three times …
Personal: Son of April Carswell and Willie Daniels, Jr. … has one brother, Willie Daniels III, and one sister, De'nisha … plans to major in sports medicine.
Jeremy Dees // DL // 6-1 // 255 // Evergreen, Ala. // Hillcrest HS
High School: Played at Hillcrest High School in Evergreen, Alabama, under head coach Clinton Smith … led the Jaguars to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Alabama High School 4A State Championship and an 8-5 overall record … registered 106 total tackles as a senior, including 93 solo … averaged 9.6 tackles per game, registered 8.0 sacks and caused three fumbles … earned All-State honors and recorded 300 career tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 18.0 sacks.
Personal: Son of Carolyn and John Dees, Sr. … has one brother, John Dees, Jr.
Antwann Fann // OL // 6-3 // 320 // Perry, Ga. // Perry HS
High School: A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals.com and scout.com … prepped at Perry High School in Perry, Ga. Under head coach Kevin Smith … competed in football and track and field … garnered first team all-region honors and was a two-time region Player of the Week.
Personal: Son of Shontorria and Antwann Fann … has a sister named Jalyn … plans to major in physical education.
Nykeem Farrow // RB // 5-9 // 165 // Cochran, Ga. // Bleckley County HS
High School: A three-sport (basketball, football, track and field) athlete at Beckley County High School in Cochran, Ga. … a two-time all-region selection under head coach Von Lassiter … had a pair of 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and two seasons with at least 20 touchdowns … averaged 22.3 points a game as a member of the Royals' basketball team … advanced to the Georgia state track championships four times, competing in the 100 and 200 meter sprints.
Personal: Son of Brandy and Willie Farrow, Jr. … has a sister, Nakira, and brother, Nykez … Cousin Derek Farrow played for the Owls (2015-16) … plans to major in business.
Alexzander Feliz // OL // 6-1 // 290 // Broward County, Fla. // Chaminade-Madonna HS // ASA College
ASA College: A junior college transfer from ASA College in Hialeah, Fla. … played two seasons for the Silver Storm under head coach Chris Boden, helping the team to an 8-8 overall record.
High School: Prepped at Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood, Fla. … tabbed first team All-Broward County by the Miami Herald.
Personal: Son of Brenda Buvet … has a brother named Christopher … Plans to major in construction management.
Devin Floyd // OL // 6-1 // 270 // Rome, Ga. // Rome HS
High School: Prepped at Rome High School under head coach John Reid … was an anchor on Wolves' team that posted a four-year record of 50-7 and captured back-to-back Georgia Class 5A state championships in 2016 and 2017 … 38-0 victory over Warner Robins in 2017 state title game capped a 15-0 season … helped Rome to the 2018 state semifinals where the Wolves fell 45-28 to Warner Robins, ending a 40-game winning streak that dated back to September 9, 2016 … did not allow a sack during senior season … garnered second team all-region honors … also played basketball for two seasons.
Personal: Son of Michelle Pembleton and Denier Floyd … has two brothers, J'Kwon Floyd and DeMarion Floyd … plans to major in sports broadcasting.
William Jenkins // LB //6-0 // 200 // Decatur, Ga. // Cedar Grove High School
High School: Helped guide Cedar Grove to a 14-1 record including posting a 6-0 record in conference play… aided his team that ranked 10th in the state of Georgia by MaxPreps and 115 in the country… recorded 111 tackles, three sacks and 12 tackles for loss his junior season for Cedar Grove… was named to the All-Region 5 team also with the All-DeKalb County team… led Cedar Grove to a state championship in 2016 and 2018 and regional champions in 2015, 2017 and 2018… guided Cedar Grove to playoff appearances all four years of high school… tabbed an All-Region Team Selection in 2018 and 2018 and an All-DeKalb County Selection in 2017 and 2018… was a junior marshal and was named to the honor roll at Cedar Grove… played under Jermaine Smith.
Personal: Son of Karen Stancil and Reggie Jenkins… has three siblings (Damian Jenkins, Karentyn Jenkins and Jasmin Stancil)… plans to study sports management.
Donte Justice // DB // 5-11 // 175 // Gordon, Ga. // Baldwin High School
High School: Was a three-sport athlete at Baldwin High School while playing football, baseball and basketball… guided Baldwin to a 4-0 mark in the region…led Baldwin to the state playoffs in 2017 and 2018 and a regional championship in 2018… named to the All-Region team in 2017-18 and the All-Middle Georgia team in 2018… Atlanta Journal-Constitution named him to the 2018 All-State Honorable Mention list… was a team captain at Baldwin playing running back and defensive back for the Braves…four-year starter in football… led team to the GHSA Quarterfinals in 2018… played under Jesse Hicks.
Personal: Son of Travette Jackson and Johnny Jackson (stepfather).
Jake Lassiter // OL // 6-1 // 240 // Coral Springs, Fla. // Coral Springs HS // Coffeyville CC
Coffeyville CC: Attended FAU out of high school before transferring to Coffeyville Community College and playing under head coach Aaron Flores … played in seven games and caught three passes at Coffeyville … helped lead team to a 5-6 record …
High School: Played prep career at Coral Springs high School under head coach Vicent Ziccardi … participated in the Broward County Athletic Association All-Star Game as a senior … named to the All-Academic team by the Broward County Athletic Association.
Personal: Son of Rick and Michelle Lassiter … has three siblings, Evan, Megan and Riley … plans on majoring in sports management.
Traveon Latimore // WR // 6-1 // 200 // Colbert, Ga. // Madison County HS
High School: Played at Madison County High School for head coach Chris Smith … caught 62 passes for 1,026 yards and 13 touchdowns … ran the ball 115 times for 640 yards and 13 touchdowns in three seasons … named to the 2018 GHSA 8-4A All Region Team … voted the Athens Banner-Herald Player of the Week after collecting four catches for 104 yards … had a career-best 31 catches for 604 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior … rushed for a career-high 339 yards on 65 carries with seven touchdowns as a senior.
Personal: Son of Nyndaly and Tracie Latimore … has one sibling, Trynton … plans to major in sport management.
Camari Louis // DB // 5-10 // 180 // Moultrie, Ga. // Colquitt County HS
High School: Played at Colquitt County for head coach Rush Propst … Led team to a 14-1 record and a appearance in the Class 7A state championship game … team was 33-10 in his three years … finished career with 208 tackles, 125 solo tackles, five interceptions and two sacks … as a senior, registered 80 tackles (36 solo) and four interceptions … collected 5.5 tackles in the 2018 Class 7A state championship game … blocked a game-tying extra point attempt against Archer in overtime in the Class 7A semifinal to win the game ... named to the 2018 GHSA 1-7A All Region Football Team … recorded 92 tackles (58 solo) as a junior.
Personal: Son of Patrice Walker and Nelson Louis … has two siblings, Samari and Niya … plans to major in business management or sport management.
Darius Miller // DB // 5-10 // 190 // Cohutta, Ga. // Coahulla Creek HS // Dodge City CC
Dodge City CC: Transfer from Dodge City Community College where he played under head coach Gary Thomas … played for the Conqs in 2018… totaled 12 total tackles … had eight solo stops … averaged four tackles per contest.
High School: Was a two-sport athlete at Coahulla Creek High School … played football and basketball.
Personal: A resident of Cohutta, Ga. … son of Reda Miller… born on April 27, 1996… plans on majoring in criminal justice.
Jonathan Murphy // QB // 6-0 // 190 // Los Angeles, Calif. // Westchester HS // Long Beach CC
Long Beach CC: Transfer from Long Beach City College where he played for head coach Brett Peabody … started the second half of the season and completed 62 attempts for 694 yards in 2018 … threw for a touchdown against Ventura on Nov. 10, 2018.
High School: Played for Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Calif. … in 2017 he threw for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdown s… averaged 138.8 yards per game… completed 120-199 attempts … totaled 6,000 passing yards and 52 in his career at Westchester … named Western League Offensive Player of the Year … tabbed D2 First-Team quarterback and Daily Breeze Boys Athlete of the Week.
Personal: Played a year at Long Beach City College with teammate Jeremiah Paulo … son of Diedre and Jon Murphy … has two brothers, Patrick and Malon … plans on majoring in Kinesiology.
Joel Parker // DL // 6-2 // 240 // Birmingham, Ala. // Pinson Valley High School
High School: A two-time state champion at Pinson Valley High School … named Trussville Tribune First-Team Defense in 2018 … led the state of Alabama in sacks in 2017 … a two-star recruit by 24/7 sports … Played for Patrick Nix … recorded 6.5 tackles against Oxford on Sept. 21, 2018.
Personal: A resident of Birmingham, Ala. … son of Lawrence and Pepper Parker… has one sister, Nola … born April 17, 2001 … major is undecided.
Jeremiah Paulo // 6-1 // 290 // Bellflower, Calif. // Lakewood HS // Long Beach CC
Long Beach CC: Transfer from Long Beach City College where he was named First Team All-Conference and earned Offensive MVP honors … was a two-year starter for head coach Brett Peabody.
High School: A four-year letterwinner for Lakewood high school … named Offensive and Defensive Player of the year at Lakewood High School … tabbed Athlete of the Season along with Performer of the Year in 2015 … inducted into the Lakewood Hall of Fame … voted First Team Offense and First Team Defense in 2015 in the Moore League … sported a 3.0 GPA at Lakewood.
Personal: Son of Segia and Valeli Paulo … has five siblings, Lanu, Asolupe, Austin, David and Kevin … plans on majoring in social science.
Cade Radam // 6-0 // 205 // Canton, Ga. // Creekview HS
High School: A four-year letterwinner for Creekview high school under head coach Adam Carter … named the 2018 Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 6A by the Georgia Sports Writers Association ... totaled 4,968 career rushing yards on 867 carries … scored 44 times on the ground in high school and accounted for 50 total touchdowns … averaged 112.9 yards per contest and 5.7 yards per rush … averaged 7.3 yards per rush in 2018 and scored 24 rushing touchdowns as a senior … had four receiving touchdowns in 2018 … tabbed All-County, All-Region and All-State in 2018 … named the 2018 Regional Offensive Player of the Year … academic letterman through high school … caption of the Creekview football team.
Personal: A resident of Canton, Ga. … son of Jason and Amy Radam … has three brothers, Jake, Luke and Austin Patchainan … sported a 3.7 GPA in high school … plans on majoring physical education.
Kerick Reese// DL // 6-2 // 220 // Stockbridge, Ga. // Stockbridge High School
High School: Helped lead Stockbridge High School to a 12-2 finish in 2018 which included a 6-1 mark in conference play… anchored a defensive line for a team that ranked 30th in Georgia by MaxPreps… recorded 128 tackles and 3.5 sacks his senior season… Of the 128 tackles, 84 were solo stops… guided Stockbridge to the state playoffs in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018… led a defense that won the region in 2015, 2016 and 2017… named an All-Region Team Selection and an All-Henry County selection in 2017 and 2018… garnered Stockbridge’s defensive MVP in 2018… was a Atlanta Journal Constitution Honorable Mention All-State selection in 2018… played under Kevin Whitley.
Personal: Son of Erica and Mandel Reese.
Kadarius Satterwhite // DB // 5-11 // 195 // Newnan, Ga. // Newnan HS // Dodge City CC
Dodge City Community College: Played in all 11 games for the Conquistadors under head coach Gary Thomas … recorded 43 total tackles, 4.5 for a loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
High School: Played both ways as a quarterback and defensive back for the Cougars … logged nearly 500 yards through the air and 725 rushing yards his senior season … defensively, he racked up 75 tackles, eight interceptions and six pass breakups during his high school career … a three-star recruit according to 247Sports … earned first-team all-region accolades twice while garnering first-team all-metro and first-team all-Coweta honors.
Personal: Son of Toni Hudson and Larry Satterwhite … has two sisters and one brother, Kiara, Alicia and Larry … plans on majoring in business communications and marketing.
Xavier Shepherd // QB // 6-0 // 190 // Nashville, Tenn. // Pearl-Cohn HS
High School: Was a three-year starter for head coach Tony Brunetti at Pearl-Cohn High School … accumulated 5,485 passing yards and 52 touchdowns during his high school career … on the ground, he has accounted for 1,778 career rushing yards for 25 touchdowns, averaging 157.9 total yards per game … helped lead the Firebirds to back-to-back state semifinal appearances in 2016 and 2017 … a three-star rated recruit according to 247Sports … named to the all-metro and all-region teams three years running in addition to being named the region's offensive and overall MVP.
Personal: The son of Sheila and Karl Shepherd … plans on majoring in biology.
GEORGIA STATE
FEB. 6, 2019 SIGNEES
Name Pos Ht, Wt Hometown High School/Previous
Miles Dickens DL 6-2, 249 Deerfield Beach, Fla. Deerfield Beach
Michael Hayes PK 5-9, 186 Florence, S.C. West Florence
Antavious Lane S 5-9, 180 West Palm Beach, Fla. William T. Dwyer
Avery Reece TE 6-2, 273 Anderson, S.C. Belton-Honea Path
Cameron Sims CB 6-1, 180 Cordova, Tenn. Lausanne Collegiate
Cadarrius Thompson WR 6-3, 190 Florence, Ala. Florence
Jamari Thrash WR 6-0, 180 LaGrange, Ga. Troup County
DEC. 19, 2018 SIGNEES
Name Pos Ht, Wt Hometown High School/Previous
Marcus Anderson ILB 5-10, 215 Norman Park, Ga. Colquitt County
Trey Bonner OL 6-3, 278 Gray, Ga. Jones County
Cornelious Brown IV QB 6-5, 180 Calera, Ala. Calera
Jeffery Clark Jr. DL 6-0, 265 Powder Springs, Ga. McEachern
Luis Cristobal OL 6-0, 301 Miami, Fla. Christopher Columbus
Javon Denis * DL 6-0, 243 Deerfield Beach, Fla. Deerfield Beach
Ronald Folkes OT 6-4, 270 Port St. Lucie, Fla. William T. Dwyer
Tahji Gilbert * DL 6-0, 282 Morton, Miss. Morton/NW Mississippi CC
Thomas Gore NG 6-0, 285 Antioch, Tenn. Brentwood Academy
Tyreke Harrison DB 5-10, 180 Plant City, Fla. Plant City
Jay Lepkoske OLB 6-1, 204 Sautee Nacoochee, Ga. White County
Jaquez Pennimon S 6-0, 185 Macon, Ga. Southwest Macon
Jordan Veneziale ILB 6-0, 209 Dallas, Ga. North Paulding
* Enrolled at GSU in January 2019
GEORGIA TECH
GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL 2019 SIGNING CLASS
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown
High School/Previous College
Tony Amerson
RB
5-11
220
Montgomery, Ala.
St. James
Chico Bennett, Jr.
LB
6-4
215
Ashburn, Va.
Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.)
Ahmarean Brown
WR
5-10
165
Tampa, Fla.
Jefferson
Nazir Burnett
WR
6-1
175
Harrisburg, Pa.
Bishop McDevitt
Jamal Camp
DL
6-2
275
Cumming, Ga.
South Forsyth
Tyler Davis*
TE
6-4
243
North Bellmore, N.Y.
Mepham/UConn
Dylan Deveney
TE
6-6
255
Medford, N.J.
The Hun School
D’Quan Douse
DL
6-3
250
Savannah, Ga.
Calvary Day School
Devin Ellison
RB
5-9
195
Jacksonville, Fla.
Bartram Trail
Cornelius Evans
LB
6-4
215
Lawrenceville, Ga.
Central Gwinnett
Marquez Ezzard^
WR
6-2
215
Atlanta, Ga.
Stockbridge/Miami (Fla.)
Jamious Griffin
RB
5-10
210
Rome, Ga.
Rome
Jordan Huff
DB
6-2
185
Madison, Ga.
Morgan County
Kenan Johnson
DB
6-1
175
Minneola, Fla.
Lake Minneola
Demetrius Knight II
QB
6-2
220
Locust Grove, Ga.
Strong Rock Christian
Mike Lockhart
DL
6-4
265
Birmingham, Ala.
Huffman
Kalani Norris
WR
6-0
180
Miami, Fla.
Christopher Columbus
Zach Owens
WR
6-3
198
Marietta, Ga.
Pope
Jeremiah Smith
DB
6-2
190
Grayson, Ga.
Grayson
Jared Southers*
OL
6-5
315
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall Prep/Vanderbilt
Wesley Walker
DB
6-1
190
Nashville, Tenn.
Ensworth
Jordan Yates
QB
6-0
186
Alpharetta, Ga.
Milton
Sylvain Yondjouen
DL
6-4
235
Ruisbroek, Belgium
Don Bosco
* graduate transfer – has one season of eligibility remaining
GEORGIA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.