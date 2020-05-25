COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Red Cross has stepped in to help 12 families displaced by an overnight apartment fire in Covington.
The Red Cross said the fire happened at the Magnolia Heights Apartments late Sunday night and left 26 people without a place to live.
The disaster relief agency is helping the families with temporary housing, food and clothing.
