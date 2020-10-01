Doug Collins (R) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2021. He is running in a special election to the U.S. Senate. Collins has been an elected public official since 2007.
Campaign: https://www.dougforgeorgia.com/
Doug Collins on the issues:
Life
- Pro-life. Protecting the unborn is a top priority.
- Led efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and to prohibit taxpayer dollars from paying for abortions.
- Will continue to champion pro-life principles.
Cutting Taxes and Spending
- Supports tax cuts for individuals and businesses.
- Champions pro-growth policies and will reduce unnecessary barriers to help small businesses thrive.
- Worked hand-in-hand with President Trump and my Republican colleagues to pass historic tax reform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.