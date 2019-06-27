DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) – Why did the bear cross the road?
While we may never know the answer to that question, Duluth Police do want the public to be aware a bear was spotted in the city Thursday.
The bear was seen near the intersection of Rogers Bridge Road and Albion Farm Road. Police say the animal ran across the street in front of several vehicles before it disappeared into the woods.
Police urged the public to leave the bear alone if they see it.
