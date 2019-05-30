ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS News) The Walt Disney Company's chairman and CEO Bob Iger said it would be "very difficult" to continue filming in Georgia if the state's controversial fetal abortion ban takes effect, according to the Reuters news agency.
He also added "many people" employed by the media giant likely would object to working in the state.
