Elizabeth Warren Campaigns In Nevada Ahead Of Caucus

HENDERSON, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 17: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a Mi Familia Vota’s #Prioridades2020 Community Event at Cardenas Market February 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sen. Warren continues to campaign for the upcoming Nevada Democratic presidential caucus. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 Alex Wong

WASHINGTON (CBS46) The New York Times is reporting that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has dropped out of the presidential race.

The news outlet also says  she will inform her staff of her plans later this morning, according to a person close to her.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

