Congressman Drew Ferguson is a resident of West Point and running to retain his Congressional seat.
He attended the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. After graduating with a degree in dental medicine, he established a successful family dental practice. In 2008, Congressman Ferguson was elected mayor of West Point and was at the forefront of attracting and keeping jobs in his community. Congressman Ferguson is the Chief Deputy Whip for House Republicans. He also serves on the Committee on Ways and Means.
Campaign: https://ferguson.house.gov/
Key Issues:
Ensuring Access to Care
- He is committed to repealing the Affordable Care Act and supporting health care reform that will decrease costs, increase access to care, and put patients first.
Protecting the Homeland
- National Defense - ensuring that the brave men and women who defend our freedoms have the resources they need to combat 21st century threats around the globe. Drew has voted to ensure our military receives critical funding and give our troops their largest pay raise in eight years.
Border Security
- Drew has also voted to fulfill President Trump’s full funding request for construction of a southern border wall.
