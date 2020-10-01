Earl “Buddy” Carter (R-Incumbant) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 6, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2021. Carter served as mayor of Pooler, Georgia and in the Georgia General Assembly. Prior to holding elected office, he worked as a pharmacist.
Campaign: https://buddycarter.house.gov/
Earl “Buddy” Carter on the issues:
Agriculture
- Congress must provide the agriculture industry with a guest worker program that works.
- The failed H-2A system needs to be rewritten in order to make the system viable for farmers.
- Farmers need to be shielded from overregulation, especially from the Environmental Protection Agency, to ensure they are able to accomplish their important work without Washington standing in the way.
Balancing the Budget
- Congress owes Georgians a responsible, balanced budget that preserves the economic opportunities, personal freedoms, and individual liberties of our children and grandchildren.
- Voted to cut more than $5 trillion in waste from the federal budget which reaches balance and begins paying off the national debt within ten years without raising taxes.
- Will fight for Georgia’s farmers and ensure their voice is heard in Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.