Hank Johnson is serving his seventh term as District 4 congressman since being elected in 2006 and running for re-election in 2020.
Prior to taking his seat in Congress, Rep. Johnson practiced criminal defense law in Georgia for 27 years, served 12 years as a magistrate judge and years as a county commissioner.
Campaign: https://hankjohnson.house.gov/
Key Issues:
Jobs and Economy
- Continue to support investment in job creation for working Americans and the chronically underemployed.
- Support continued extension of unemployment insurance while unemployment remains high.
- Support tax relief for middle class households.
Healthcare
- Ensure that the health care reform legislation is implemented such that it protects consumers and empowers ordinary Americans seeking affordable health insurance.
- Continue to pursue additional funds for Georgia’s critical PeachCare program.
- Continue to support a public option to counter insurance industry price gouging.
- Continue to support investment in health care research.
