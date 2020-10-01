Georgia's Sixth Congressional District representative since taking her oath of office in January of 2019. McBath ran for the House of Representatives in 2018 and defeated Republican incumbent Karen Handel.
Campaign: https://lucyforcongress.com/issue/gun-safety/
Key Issues:
Women’s Rights
- Oppose the Trump-Handel plan to defund Planned Parenthood
- Supports greater access to contraception products and family planning services.
Jobs and the Economy
- Favors expanding middle class and small business tax cuts
Healthcare
- Ensure that the hundreds of thousands of people in our district with pre-existing conditions are able to find quality and affordable healthcare coverage.
Gun Safety
- Fights for stricter gun laws after her son Jordan Davis was fatally shot at a Jacksonville gas station in 2012.
