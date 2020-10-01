Sanford Bishop (D-incumbant) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 1993. His current term ends on January 3, 2021. He previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia State Senate.
Campaign: https://sanfordbishop.com/
Sanford Bishop on the issues:
Agriculture
- Committed to finding a commonsense approach to food safety that can alleviate hunger as well as prevent contamination and the spread of food-borne illnesses.
- Working through the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee to advance agricultural research, the production of American-made energy, and ensure a safe, abundant food supply.
- Extending broadband and wireless services to rural communities which will allow farmers and ranchers to take advantage of technology to help them remain profitable and competitive, and otherwise promote rural economic development.
- Fighting for strong emergency federal disaster assistance to Southwest Georgia farm communities, particularly in light of losses caused by hurricanes, excessive rain during harvest, and other natural disasters.
Criminal Justice
- Proponent of providing law enforcement officials, fire fighters and first responders with the necessary resources to ensure that 2nd District communities are safe places to live, work, and play.
- Supports funding programs that deter youths from straying into gang and criminal activity.
- Supports programs to provide prison inmates with educational, vocational and job-related skills and job-placement assistance when released.
- Encourages the use of programs to provide prison inmates with drug and alcohol addiction treatment.
