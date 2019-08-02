Rescan Day for Peachtree TV is Coming! Here’s What You Need to Know from TVAnswers.org.
What’s Happening
Our station is moving frequencies on September 5, 2019 at 11:59 PM. This is our rescan day. If you watch television for free with an antenna, you will need to rescan your TV set on this date to continue watching our station. Rescanning is when your TV finds all the available channels in your area.
You will not need to purchase new equipment or services. After you rescan your set, you’ll find our station on the same channel number.
If you subscribe to cable or satellite TV, you do not need to rescan. Your service provider will do it for you.
Rescan to Keep Your Channels
To keep watching Peachtree TV, you will need to rescan your TV or converter box on September 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM. Select "scan" or "autotune" from your TV or converter box control menu to start the scanning process.
You can usually find instructions by pressing the "set-up" or "menu" buttons on your television or digital antenna remote control. If you have difficulty, consult the owner's manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan, or contact customer service for your TV or converter box manufacturer.
As a reminder, the actual channel number that you see will not change. If you haven’t rescanned your TV recently, you may discover TV channels that you didn’t even know you were missing.
Why is Peachtree TV moving?
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which regulates the public airwaves, held an auction to reallocate TV broadcast airwaves for wireless internet broadband services. Now nearly 1,000 TV stations are required to move frequencies to make room for wireless internet carriers.
As directed by the FCC, TV stations will be moving frequencies at different times starting in 2018 through at least the spring of 2020. This may require viewers who use an antenna to watch TV to rescan more than once – each time a local station changes frequencies.
Stay Informed
Because TV stations in our area are moving at different times, you may need to rescan your TV sets more than once. Please stay tuned to your local channels for information and plan to rescan. You can find more information on these moves at TVAnswers.org. You may also contact the FCC’s spectrum repack consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and pressing 6 to speak to someone on the help desk. The center is staffed from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.
