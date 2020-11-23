Cobb County police are asking citizens to remain cautious as they engage in E-Commerce sites such as Offer-Up, Craigslist, and Facebook Marketplace to make purchases.
When meeting up to purchase an item from a stranger, police are asking the buyer and seller to make certain those purchases will be done in a safe manner at a safe location.
To help everyone stay safe when purchasing a product from a stranger, Cobb County police created “E-Commerce Zones” at all five precincts and headquarters.
“The E-Commerce zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance. The Precinct 5 E-Commerce safety zone are the parking spots just outside the front doors of the precinct”, according to Cobb County officials.
Locations for the E-Commerce Zones:
Precinct One: 2380 N. Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30152
Precinct Two: 4700 Austell Rd Austell, GA 30106
Precinct Three: 1901 Cumberland Parkway Atlanta, GA 30339
Precinct Four: 4400 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30067
Precinct Five: 4640 Dallas Highway Powder Springs, GA 30127
Headquarters: 140 North Marietta Parkway Marietta, GA 30060
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.