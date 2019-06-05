ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For a longtime Woodland Ave residents have noticed a small part of the area changing for the worse.
"Times have changed and you know it's not the 70's anymore," said Phil who has lived on the street for four decades.
They’ve even begun seeing things that should not be there.
"A couple of weeks ago and he said look at this man and he had some shell casings in his hand," said Phil.
Through our crime data research, we found that the small stretch of road from 1195 Woodland Ave NE to the intersection at Lenox Rd, since the beginning of the year till May, has been brought to the Atlanta Police Department's attention 95 times -- with 30 calls coming from just one apartment complex.
Recently the familiar sound of gun shots has become a new concern.
"It's been more and more since I've been here, been here for about a year,” said resident Derek Zachary. “And it's more and more recently especially at night time and kind of in this area over here."
Residents fear for the neighborhood families.
"Kids are out of school and that's my concern cos we have a lot of kids that are in this area that kind of stay out late at night," said Zachary
The data found doesn't indicate much gun violence, which CBS46 shared with neighbors.
"Do you ever report them to Police?" (Phil shakes head vigorously indicating no)
We asked him why not. “I don't know," said Phil.
His solution to Woodland Ave's new gun problem is simple.
"I don't go out at night."
A security guard told CBS46 that the small strip is a known spot for crime and that gun shots can be heard very regularly.
