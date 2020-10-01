Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) is running in a special election to the U.S. Senate. He is the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Campaign: https://warnockforgeorgia.com/
Rev. Raphael Warnock on the issues:
Health Care
- Protect, improve and build upon the Affordable Care Act.
- Defend protections for pre-existing conditions.
- Provide comprehensive access to reproductive and mental health services.
- Support legislation to lower the costs of prescription drugs, including legislation to authorize the federal government to negotiate with drug companies to bring down prices.
- Encourage Medicaid expansion and support rural and urban hospitals
- Fight back against efforts by Washington politicians to slash Medicare funding.
Voting Rights
- Will protect the sanctity of voting by restoring and strengthening the Voting Rights Act/John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
- Push for expanded Vote-By-Mail options, especially to protect Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Expand in-person Early Vote and no-fault Absentee Ballot options.
- Increase training and resources for state election officials and volunteers.
- Advocate for resources to protect the security of elections.
- Support efforts to make Election Day a federal holiday.
- Stand up to protect and fund the United States Postal Service.
