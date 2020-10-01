Marine Corps and NAVY pilot veteran turned emergency physician. Taught at Georgia Tech and Morehouse as a Marine Officer instructor. Recognized as a political outsider with his sights set on Washington D.C.
Campaign: https://www.richmccormick.us/
Key Issues:
Healthcare
- Champion patient-centered healthcare solutions to protect those with pre-existing conditions, end surprise medical billing, slash federally-mandated paperwork that robs physicians of time with patients and oppose Medicare for All that would eliminate 160 million private insurance plans
Empower the Private Sector
- Create legislation to provide real tax relief for middle class families, remove unnecessary regulation that limit growth with no benefit and promote entrepreneurship and innovation to grow the economy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.