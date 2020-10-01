Allen was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, where he has served on the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Education and Labor Committee, and as the senior Republican on the Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education Subcommittee.
He founded R.W. Allen & Associates construction company at the age of 25, which has created thousands of jobs in Athens and Augusta for over 35 years.
Campaign: https://allen.house.gov/
Issues: Allen believes very strongly in the vital role of agriculture in the Georgia economy, is a supporter of a free market economy that incentivizes businesses, and believes in the importance of education reform and the role of education in workforce readiness.
