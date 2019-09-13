Rick Folbaum on Twitter | Facebook
Rick Folbaum anchors the CBS46 News at 4, 6 & 11pm and CBS46 News at 9pm on Peachtree TV.
Rick comes to CBS46 from CNN, where he was an anchor for CNN International. Prior to that, he spent 5 years as the primary anchor at CBS O+O WFOR TV in Miami. There, Rick anchored live, hours long coverage of the deadly, 2017 shooting spree at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, for which he received an Emmy nomination. He was on the air as South Florida's Cuban exile community woke to the news of Fidel Castro’s death, leading CBS Miami’s special coverage of Castro’s funeral days later.
In June 2016, Rick was one of the first journalists on the scene of the Pulse Nightclub massacre, field anchoring his newscasts live from Orlando for several days after that horrific event. Rick and his colleagues earned an Emmy award for best “Team Coverage.” Rick traveled to Cuba in August 2015 to cover the historic re-opening of the US embassy in Havana. He returned the following month to report on Pope Francis’s first ever trip to the island nation. Rick won a 2017 Emmy for his series of reports spotlighting South Florida’s Holocaust survivor community, including his profile of Ben Ferencz, the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor.
Prior to CBS4, Folbaum was a long time anchor and correspondent for Fox News Channel. Over the course of 17 years with the network, Rick anchored and reported such breaking news events as the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson” landing of US Airways Flight 1549, the explosion of the space shuttle Columbia in 2003 and the U.S. invasion of Iraq. He reported from Lower Manhattan on the morning of the 9/11 terror attacks.
Rick co-anchored all of FoxNews.com’s live coverage of the 2012 elections — from the primaries and party conventions, to the debates and election night. He also anchored coverage of the papal conclaves that selected Popes Benedict and Francis, and reported live from Pope Benedict’s papal mass at Yankee Stadium in 2008.
One of the original Fox News Channel anchors, Folbaum started with the network when it was launched in 1996. As a London-based foreign correspondent from 1998-2000, Rick spent nearly two years covering Europe and the Middle East, reporting extensively on the NATO-led war in Kosovo, cross-border rocket attacks launched into Israel, the Northern Ireland peace process, Prince Edward’s wedding and the investigation into Princess Diana’s death.
While with FOX, Folbaum spent three years working as an anchor at FOX 5 WNYW in New York. There, he won a 2008 Emmy for his reporting on the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan. He also covered the 2008 GOP Convention in St. Paul, MN. Prior to joining FOX, Rick worked as a writer and producer at MSNBC and its predecessor, “America’s Talking.”
Early in his career, he worked in newsrooms at WOR AM in New York City, where he covered the first World Trade Center attack in 1993, and WTXF TV in Philadelphia. His first on-air job was at KSPN FM Radio in Aspen, Colorado, where he won a 1994 AP award for his coverage of a massive fire on Storm King Mountain that killed 19 firefighters.
Folbaum is active with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America. He the life skills program, Overcoming Obstacles. Rick earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. He is the proud father of 5 amazing kids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.