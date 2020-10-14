Rob Hughes joined CBS46 in August of 2020 as a morning anchor for Wake Up Atlanta. You can catch him on the desk weekday mornings from 4:30 - 7:00 a.m.
Rob came to CBS46 from WCNC in Charlotte where he transitioned from sports reporting to anchoring news. A Midwesterner - he grew up in Indianapolis, and he graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Economics. Unsure of his future career path he instead chased the dream of sportscasting and earned a Masters in Journalism from Indiana University. Before Charlotte he worked in West Lafayette, Ind. and Topeka, Kansas.
When he’s not greeting the early-risers of Metro Atlanta, he and his wife are busy at home changing the diapers of their two young babies. If he has any spare time left in the day he’s watching sports or grilling out.
You can join the conversation with Rob each morning at:
- Twitter - https://twitter.com/robhughes
- Facebook - https://facebook.com/robhughescbs46
