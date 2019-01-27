ROSWELL, GA (CBS46) A heating issue will delay the opening of Roswell City Hall on Monday.
The issues is expected to be resolved late morning, leading to an opening at noon.
Operations impacted at City Hall include the municipal court and all offices located in the building. Morning court sessions will be rescheduled to a later date. A city spokesperson says no other facilities have been impacted by the delay.
