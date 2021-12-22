UPDATE (CBS46) -- Roswell High football star, Robbie Roper, has died after undergoing anesthesia complications from a medical procedure.
The family tweeted the following just after noon Wednesday:
Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf— Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Support continues to pour in for Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper, who is believed to be in the hospital battling complications from a recent medical procedure.
Roswell High School Head Coach Chris Prewett said he is continuing to pray for Robbie and his family at this time.
Keep fighting Big Rob! Continue to pray for Robbie and his family as well as our community!!! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YLztN8uIX3— Chris Prewett (@caprewett) December 22, 2021
Football communities also took to social media to express their heartbreak and send well wishes.
