ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A potent storm system brings two threats of heavy thunderstorms and severe weather to north Georgia on Tuesday. The main threat is for torrential downpours and flash flooding, but storms with damaging wind and even an isolated tornado are possible.
These thunderstorms are wringing out some tremendously heavy rain from the clouds above. Excessive rainfall (flash flood risk) is fairly high in north Georgia today. If you come to a flooded road, turn around - don't drown! #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bbQYJ7mAZk— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) March 24, 2020
The first round of storms moves through north Georgia by 2 pm. These heavy downpours with lightning are part of a warm front that will bring a noticeably muggy feel into the Atlanta area by mid to late afternoon. The temperature will climb through the 60s to the low 70s - especially southwest of Atlanta.
A scattered thunderstorm is possible between 2-10 pm, but most of the time it will likely be rain-free, mild and humid. Another round of storms moves in late this evening lasting until about 2-3 am. Some of those storms could produce strong winds or even an isolated tornado - especially in far northwest Georgia.
The good news is this storm system departs by early Wednesday, and we have great weather in the forecast from midday Wednesday into the weekend. It will get warmer with highs in the low 80s on Friday.
