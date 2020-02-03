Ryan Bellamy, photojournalist

Ryan is an award-winning photojournalist with over 15 years of experience in local TV News. He started his career at CBS46 in 2015 and is skilled with special projects.
Several prestigious awards, including Emmys, Edward R. Murrow, National Headliner and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award, have been bestowed upon him. His coverage of the protests in Ferguson, Missouri following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson is one of many career highlights.
Ryan has taken on leadership roles throughout his career. He takes pride in his work on any project his hands touch, both big and small. The task of telling a story has always been a pleasure and responsibility that he doesn't take for granted. The CSI Atlanta project is a great fit for him, as it’s a unique way of telling stories and working to solve past crimes.
Ryan works to visualize what happened during these crimes, what should have been done and what can be done now to get justice for the victims’ loved ones. As a key team member, Ryan finds this work fulfilling and looks forward to his journey with the CSI Atlanta unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.