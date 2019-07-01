Now that we're into the summer months in Atlanta, we're keeping track of the inevitable 90-degree days in Atlanta.
Atlanta typically has 37 total 90-degree days each year, with the most number of 90-degree days at 90, most recently in 2011.
The most number of 90-degree-days in Atlanta typically occurs in July with 12 days.
90-degree days
- This year - 17
- Typical year - 37
- Most on record - 90 (most recently in 2011).
