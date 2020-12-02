Sabrina Silva comes to CBS46 from CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento in Sacramento, California. There she was a morning reporter for both shows focusing on innovative and entertaining stories. During her time there, Sabrina brought to light students in the area who were standing out beyond the academics in a segment called “Sabrina Stars Students” and became popular for her “Sabrina Bite.”
Prior to Sacramento, Sabrina worked with WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania as an Multimedia Journalist and anchor. There she focused on enterprise stories and won two AP awards. One for her coverage on a shooting spree in State College, and another for the scandal involving the Diocese of Altoona. While in Johnstown, Sabrina covered a number of national stories. She was responsible for covering the Tree of Life mass shooting for more than 15 stations across the country. However, one of her best memories was changing the life of a viewer, Charlene, who was on dialysis. After sharing her story, a young woman reached out and offered to donate her kidney to Charlene.
Sabrina was born and raised in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when she was 10-years-old, but went back to spend a couple of months with family every year until she graduated High School.
Her Broadcast Journalism degree comes from Temple University, where she anchored for TUTV’s Update Ahora, a Spanish broadcast. Sabrina fluently speaks Portuguese, Spanish, English, and is proficient in French.
Sabrina has been given a Notable Brazilian Award for her accomplishment on becoming the first born and raised Brazilian TV journalist for the American Media. Her goal is to continue making a difference on TV screens and to open doors for other Brazilians to become TV Journalists here in the United States.
