Savannah Louie is an anchor and multi-media journalist for CBS46 News. She anchors the Saturday evening newscasts and reports during the week.
Savannah joined the CBS46 team in September 2021. She previously worked as an anchor/reporter in St. Louis and multi-media journalist in San Antonio.
Savannah graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX with bachelor degrees in journalism and public relations and a minor in Human Rights. She was a member of the student-run broadcast, SMU-TV, where she worked nearly every position in the newsroom. Savannah was also a member of Delta Gamma sorority and studied abroad in London.
When she’s not shooting stories or anchoring in studio, Savannah loves the outdoors. Hiking, running, and grabbing dinner on an outdoor patio are some of her favorite pastimes. She’s also always looking for a good book to read, so if you have any recommendations please send her a message at savannah.louie@cbs46.com.
