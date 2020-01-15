School maintenance crews work to repair broken water pipe

EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County School District anticipates it will have a leaky water pipe repaired before the bell rings at Conley Hills Elementary School in East Point Thursday morning. The maintenance crew for FCSD have been working to repair the broken pipe since the better part of Wednesday. One parent told CBS46 that the pipe broke prior to the lunch bell.
School maintenance crews were in the school yard late Wednesday as dusk descended on the school. They could be seen working on the repairs. An alert on the Conley Hills Elementary School website stated students and staff are expected to report to school Thursday. The school district stated it will provide additional updates as warranted and thanked its school community for their patience.
