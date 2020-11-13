Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has tested negative for COVID-19 following his wife's positive test Thursday.
Officials told CBS46 Adam Murphy that Raffensperger's leadership lead will quarantine for ten days and will be actively engaged with county management throughout the recount process.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.