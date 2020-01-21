OPENING ARGUMENTS
House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., will have 24 hours — packed into only two days — to make their opening arguments. The White House will have the same amount of time to respond, though Trump’s lawyers may not use it all.
___
QUESTION TIME
Sixteen hours will be reserved for senators to ask questions of both legal teams. Those questions will be posed in writing through Chief Justice John Roberts.
___
WITNESSES
The key question of whether to call witnesses and which ones to call will be considered with up to four hours of argument by the White House and House Democrats. The Senate may go into closed session to debate further and then have a series of votes. If witnesses are called, they will be deposed before any potential live Senate testimony.
___
GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY?
After the Senate finishes its deliberations, it will vote on the two impeachment articles, which requires a two-thirds vote to find Trump guilty and remove him from office. Trump is likely to be found not guilty.
