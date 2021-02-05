Senate passes stimulus bill with VP Harris casting deciding vote Updated 1 hr ago Updated 1 hr ago | Posted on Feb 5, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View of Capitol Building at night, seat of United States Congress, 1827, Washington DC, District of Columbia, United States of America, 19th century. DEA / M. BORCHI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Senate passed a budget early Friday morning after debating all night long.This bill gives Congress the ability to try to fast-track Joe Biden's stimulus bill without GOP support. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.Click here to download the CBS 46 News App Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stimulus Vp Harris Senate Bill Politics Legislation Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
