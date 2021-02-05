View of Capitol Building at night, Washington DC

View of Capitol Building at night, seat of United States Congress, 1827, Washington DC, District of Columbia, United States of America, 19th century.

 DEA / M. BORCHI

The Senate passed a budget early Friday morning after debating all night long.

This bill gives Congress the ability to try to fast-track Joe Biden's stimulus bill without GOP support.

Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.