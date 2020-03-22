ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Senator Bruce A. Thompson (R-Ga.) announced on Sunday that he tested positive for coronavirus in a Facebook post.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, there are now 620 cases, up from Friday when the department said there were 485 cases of COVID-19. There have now been 25 deaths as a result of the rapidly spreading virus.
