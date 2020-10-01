WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) questions U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control hearing on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. The hearing examined the federal government's role in combating transnational criminal organizations and partnering with law enforcement on a national, state, and local level. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)