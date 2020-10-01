Senator Kelly Loeffler

Kelly Loeffler (R) is a member of the U.S. Senate who assumed office on January 6, 2020. Her current term ends on January 3, 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) appointed Loeffler to succeed Johnny Isakson (R), who resigned from the Senate at the end of 2019 due to health reasons. She is a businesswoman and co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.
Sex Trafficking
- Supports the efforts of First Lady Marty Kemp, Ivanka Trump, and others to eradicate human trafficking in our state and country.
- Will raise awareness and advance legislation to protect the innocent and help survivors recover and thrive.
National Security and Illegal Immigration
- Committed to completing President Trump's border wall, deporting MS-13 gang members, and reforming America's legal immigration system.
