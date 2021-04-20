ATLANTA Ga. (CBS46) Georgia’s Senator Raphael Warnock will deliver the keynote address at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) 37th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
Senator Warnock will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the institution.
The ceremony will be held at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park this year, for the first time ever.
The move to Chastain Park allows the institution to provide an in-person Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 while allowing friends, family, alumni, and other members to participate and still practice COVID-19 safety protocols.
All attendees will be required to wear facemasks.
Last year the pandemic forced MSM to hold a virtual ceremony.
This year’s ceremony will also have the option to be live-streamed on YouTube.
Senator Warnock made history when he prevailed in the closely watched run-off in January, becoming Georgia’s first Black senator and the first Black Democratic senator from the South.
“Georgia’s voters sent a powerful message by electing Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock to the U.S. Senate,” said MSM President and Dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. “They showed their commitment to civil rights, justice, and health equity for all — a commitment that MSM makes every day. This is more important now than ever before, as the country continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic and its outsized impact on disadvantaged communities. We are pleased Sen. Rev. Warnock will be bringing a message of hope and change to this year’s commencement.”
